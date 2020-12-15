Report: Dolly Parton saves 9-year-old girl from getting hit by car

Truly, is there anything Dolly Parton can't do?

Not only is she an iconic singer-songwriter but she's also sent thousands of free books to children all over the world and even helped fund a COVID-19 vaccine.

Apparently not, according to a report from Inside Edition.

The entertainment outlet reports Dolly Parton actually saved the life of a 9-year-old girl while filming the Netflix holiday movie 'Christmas on the Square.'

Talia Hill tells Inside Edition that she was on-set of the film when she walked into the path of a moving vehicle. She says that someone pulled her back from in front of the car and when she turned around it ended up being Dolly Parton.

'Christmas on the Square' is a musical about a woman who plans to sell a small town without regard for the people who live there receives a visit from an angel.