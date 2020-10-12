Opening Night: Florida Theatre in Jacksonville reopens with limited capacity

The theatre hasn't had a show since March 12.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Theatre in Jacksonville is back and more ready than ever.

”We haven’t had a show since March 12 which is a really long time to go without having a show," said Numa Saisselin, President of the Florida Theatre.

Saisselin says next summer they were planning a two million dollar improvement project but with the downtime they had during the pandemic they used their time wisely.

“For the last three months we bought a new sound system and installed it, we took all the old seats out, we may some repairs to the floor and we put in the new seats and that’s what we're sitting here in the middle of right now," said Saisselin.

Saisselin says he’s looking forward to getting back in business and can’t wait for the community to experience the updated and safe environment.

“My hope is that one of the things we realize in a post COVID world is how much we want to connect with each other and go out with each other and enjoy entertainment together and how we need to support that," said Saisselin.