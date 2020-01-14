JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — 10,512,000 minutes. That's how long "Rent" has been touring theaters across the country. That equals 20 years, by the way.

The rock musical that stormed onto Broadway in 1996 is moving into Jacksonville's Times-Union Center for the Performing Arts Tuesday at 7:30 p.m.

The musical, which won a Pulitzer Prize as well as a Tony Award, follows seven struggling artists who attempt to follow their dreams without selling out. "Rent" features several well-known rock songs including "525,600 Minutes."

"Rent" will run each night at the same time through Sunday, Jan. 19. There are also two afternoon performances that weekend.

The show runs two hours, 40 minutes with an intermission. It will play inside the Moran Theatre at 300 West Water Street.

Tickets are still available here, starting at $49.50.