CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Grammy-nominated rapper DaBaby was detained by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department late Monday evening after performing in Charlotte.

Police said officers detained Kirk in the parking lot of Bojangles Arena Monday night and said he was cited with possession of marijuana and then released.

Our cameras were there as DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was walking in uptown shortly after being released.

"CMPD - unlawful police department. Unlawfully searched my car, arrested me," Kirk told NBC Charlotte.

Kirk's team said the rapper was wrongfully targeted by CMPD and detained after a "bogus" tip about guns and drugs in his car.

According to CMPD, as Kirk was entering Bojangles Arena, officers outside providing security stated they smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Officers approached Kirk's vehicle and indicated they observed marijuana in plain view inside the Dodge Charger while utilizing their flashlights.

Police said they would then speak to Kirk following the concert based on the probable cause of the marijuana in plain view.

Shortly before 11:00 pm, Kirk exited the Bojangles Arena and police said the officers stated they attempted to initiate a voluntary contact with Kirk.

Officers said Kirk walked away from them and he refused to speak with the officers. Officers said that's when they detained Kirk in handcuffs and indicated they legally searched the vehicle. Officers said they located marijuana in the vehicle transported Kirk to another location for the safety and security of Kirk and the officers.

According to police, officers initially decided to arrest and charge Kirk with misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delay.

After transporting Kirk to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Department, officers decided that instead of arresting him, they would issue two North Carolina Uniform Citations for misdemeanor possession of marijuana and resist, obstruct and delay.

Officers said they offered to drive Kirk anywhere he wanted to go; however, police said he did not want a ride and walked out of the jail with his two citations.

DaBaby/Instagram

"Every time. There's nobody when I pull up in the parking lot, the second I get out the car, 15 cops come around," Kirk told NBC Charlotte.

DaBaby's detainment comes just hours after he passed out 200 toys to underprivileged families in the Queen City.

The CMPD has launched an Internal Affairs investigation to determine if Officers followed department policies and directives during the incident.

