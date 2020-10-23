Rapper Common to appear at Jacksonville 'Party At The Polls' Saturday

The purpose of the event is to encourage Black voters in Jacksonville and in other key cities to cast their ballots early.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Rapper Common will be using his voice to motivate Black voters at a Jacksonville “Vote To Live: Party at the Polls” rally Saturday.

The event will take place on Saturday, Oct. 24, at 10 a.m. at Lonnie C. Miller Sr. Regional Park, 7689 Price Lane on the Northwestside of town.

Organizers say the event is connected to a series of events organized by The Collective Political Action Committee, the largest organization dedicated to electing Black candidates at all levels of government.

Other cities that will be holding similar rallies are Cleveland, Ohio; Atlanta; Greenville, S.C.; Philadelphia; Milwaukee; Raleigh, N.C.; Detroit; and Houston.

Here's more information about the Jacksonville “Vote To Live” Party at the Polls."