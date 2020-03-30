So while you've been cooped up in your house due to the COVID-19 pandemic, you've likely stumbled across a little gem called 'Tiger King' on Netflix.

If you haven't, don't take this quiz, because we don't want to spoil anything.

If you have seen the show, then buckle up for a quiz you never knew you needed.

Which 'Tiger King' character are you?

**This quiz is based on the Netflix docuseries 'Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness' and is for entertainment purposes only.

Pick your ideal vacation

A - An all-expense-paid vacation to Nashville, with studio time

B - An arts festival in Asheville

C - Tattoo convention

D - Panama City Beach

E - Something exciting

F- The mountains

G - Hollywood

H - A house party at your own home. You'll invite a camera crew.

You're hungry, what are you eating?

A - A microwaved lean cuisine dinner

B - Not sure but your pets will eat fresh meat. VERY FRESH.

C - Something my partner cooks

D - BBQ Chicken

E - Something spicy

F - Not picky

G - Nicotine

H - Steak

Favorite color?

A - Chrome

B - Animal print

C - Lavender

D - Blue

E - All the colors

F - Yellow

G - Black

H - Green

What is your worst fear?

A - Being a failure

B - Being poor

C - Being alone

D - Being mean to animals

E - Being boring

F - Being disloyal

G - Being forgotten

H - Being yourself

Congrats! You found out that you're becoming a parent. What will you name your child?

A - Employee #32

B - Meadow Blossom

C - Joe Exotic

D - Kai Chaz

E - Ricky Bobby

F - Phillip James

G - Jack Kerouac

H - Axel Mayhem, the great entertainer

What do you enjoy doing in your free time?

A - Karaoke

B - NOT killing your husband... swear

C - Stuff

D - Brushing your hair

E - Fixing other people's mistakes

F - Keepin' it real

G - Burning down warehouses

H - Making money

Mostly A's: Joe Exotic

Yeehaw! You got Joe Exotic! You tend to run the show on your own agenda and are unapologetic when it comes to matters of the heart. You're passionate about what you do and stubborn as heck (saying 'sorry' isn't your vocabulary). You also have an affinity for face piercings and deep-rooted hatred for Carole Baskin. You're also thinking about running for office.

FILE - In this Aug. 28, 2013, file photo, Joseph Maldonado answers a question during an interview at the zoo he runs in Wynnewood, Okla. Authorities continue to investigate the shooting death of Maldonado's husband. Maldonado said his husband accidentally shot himself Friday, Oct. 6, 2017, at The Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)

AP

Mostly B's: Carole Baskin

Well, bless your heart, you got Carole Baskin. You dress in nothing but cat print, even though you are allergic to cats, and love riding around your animal sanctuary on your golf cart. You also REALLY loved your wealthy ex-husband. No really, you did. You have absolutely no idea why he disappeared one day out of the blue. Swear.

Mostly C's: John Finlay

You got John Finlay. You're an easy-going person with a hardworking demeanor and a trusting attitude. Sure you may occasionally have your doubts about your husband, Joe Exotic, but you know that in the end, he's just looking out for your greater good. You have a deep affinity for tribal tattoos and are a lover, not a fighter.

Mostly D's: Erik Cowie

You don't really know how you landed a job taking care of tigers, but it suits you considering your diverse background. You truly love animals and care more about their wellbeing than turning a quick buck. You never go anywhere without your sunglasses and a hairbrush for your luxurious locks.

Mostly E's: John Reinke

You're the daredevil of the group. After bungee-jumping took both of your legs in a tragic accident, you decided the next best thing would be to help run a tiger zoo. You're tenacious, dedicated and aren't afraid to tell it like it is.

Mostly F's: Kelci 'Saff' Saffery

You got Kelci Saffery. You are a loyal friend but are quick to turn if someone does you wrong. It's impossible for you to tell a lie, which can land you in hot water sometimes but is appreciated by those close to you. You would do anything for the ones you love and have an incredible pain tolerance.

Mostly G's: Rick Kirkham

Lights, camera, action! You are Rick Kirkham. One day you're interviewing the President, and the next day you're out shooting a documentary about a self-made 'Tiger King'. That's okay though because the footage is going to make you absolutely famous (as long as nobody sets it on fire). You can't go anywhere without your leather cowboy hat a pack of Marlboro Blacks.

Mostly H's: Doc. Bhagavan Antle

Good afternoon, guys, I'm Doc. Bhagaven. Congrats, you got me! The creator of this Quiz was going to write a short description of what I'm like but I figured I would just write one for myself. If you want something done right you gotta do it yourself am I right? Heh. Anyways, if you're anything like me you absolutely love the spotlight and aren't afraid of a little attention. You don't get deeply involved in drama, but you enjoy hearing about it.