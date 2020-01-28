JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — For the second year in a row, you can attend a puppy bowl in Jacksonville.

Kanine Social is a dog park and bar in the Brooklyn neighborhood. In 2019, 60 puppies took to the AstroTurf to show who had what it takes to win the "Vince Lum-barki Trophy."

Kanine Social 🏈 PUPPY BOWL 2020 🏈 is next weekend!!! There are just a few spots left for pups to compete for the Vince Lombarki trophy! {LINK IN BIO to sign up} 🏆🏆🏆 Here's the deets: 4️⃣teams will be drafted on...

Proceeds are going to benefit K9s for Warriors. Dustin Fries is one of the owners of Kanine Social.

"K9s For Warriors is such a good cause," Fries said. "They're rescuing pups to help out veterans with some really deep issues and creating a new life for them. It's really a good cause, and we support what Rory [Diamond] and the team are doing 1,000 percent."

Kanine Social is still taking some submissions if you would like your pup to participate. Puppies must be fully vaccinated and be at least 4 months old and no older than 12 months. They must be spayed or neutered if the pup is over 6 months of age.

The draft will be Thursday at 7 p.m. to see who's on what team. Kanine Social is giving a free day pass for puppy bowl participants that night. This year, there will be four teams, Kanine Social, K9s for Warriors, Forever Vets and a Jaguars-related team with some players and their pups.

Kanine Social One week until DRAFT NIGHT! 🏈 You entered the Puppy Bowl and now the fun starts! Your dog can be drafted to the team of their dreams! 🏆🏆🏆 Our 4 coaches will be on site to scout & recruit! ▪️Team...

Participating puppies receive a complimentary month park membership plus a free daycare day from Kanine Social. Other goodies include a free veterinary exam from Forever Vets.

The Puppy Bowl kicks off around 1 p.m. on Sunday. Event check-in and registration start at 12 p.m. The event is scheduled ends by 4 p.m. so everyone can make it to their super bowl party afterward.

For more about Kanine Social, click here.