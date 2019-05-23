MARINELAND, Florida — It appears one of Florida's iconic attractions will be getting a new owner.

First Coast News has learned Marineland may be purchased by a Cancun-based attraction company which operates other attractions in the United States.

Marineland celebrated its 80th-anniversary last summer. Thousands came out for the grand reopening of the iconic archway entrance, and they saw a revamped park.

Nearly a year later, apparently Marineland will be under new ownership.

It's currently owned by the Georgia Aquarium, which gave a new breath to Marineland by renovating the park in the last couple of years. Georgia Aquarium also put Marineland back in the movie business with the movies Bernie the Dolphin and its sequel being filmed there.

Now comes a letter from the Marineland's General Manager dated April 24 to the Flagler County Tourism Development Director. In it, Marineland's General Manager resigns from the tourism board, and he writes "Marineland Dolphin Adventure is being purchased by Dolphin Discovery. They will have their own General Manager in place by May 1, 2019."

Indeed, Gary Inks, who wrote that letter is no longer Marineland's GM. First Coast News has learned the new general manager is in place and her email address includes the words "dolphin discovery."

Dolphin Discovery is based in Cancun, Mexico. It has operations in the United States and in Florida, such as Gulf World in Panama City Beach.

The Gulf World in the panhandle appears to have similar kinds of opportunities to swim and interact with dolphins as Marineland does.

First Coast News called and emailed Dolphin Discovery, Marineland, and the Georgia Aquarium. No one would comment on a pending sale. However, employees and independent businessman did tell First Coast News that a transfer of ownership has been in the works for months.

It's unclear how or if new ownership would change Marineland. But it is certain that the attraction is still a beloved park and treasure on Florida's east coast.