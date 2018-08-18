Twitter user Miquel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) brought various cartoons to life Friday in frightening 3D renderings.

Homer Simpson

My 3D re-imagining of what Homer Simpson would look like in real life. pic.twitter.com/NVkyO65ItC — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) August 17, 2018

Spongebob Squarepants (Childhood ruined)

Throwback to my Spongebob 3D rendition. My personal favorite to date. pic.twitter.com/P2eEFOPa7Z — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) May 18, 2018

Vasquez called his Spongebob one his personal favorite.

This next one is Courage the Cowardly Dog, which is already terrifying enough as a cartoon, but gets even scarier in real life.

Courage the Cowardly Dog

Courage the Cowardly Dog. pic.twitter.com/JObmeehSSz — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) July 4, 2018

Mike Wazowski

My version of Mike Wazowski pic.twitter.com/0kJaeUzuvU — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) April 1, 2018

Wazowski may have gotten more screams in the Scream Factory had he actually looked that terrifying.

Nigel Thornberry

Ed, Edd, n Eddy

My 3D depiction of how Ed Edd n Eddy would look like in real life. pic.twitter.com/aDGsQkasuh — Miguel Vasquez (@Itsmiketheboxer) January 21, 2018

