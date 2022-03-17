Become one with nature this spring break at Tree Hill Nature Center

The center offers natures exhibits, walking trails and plenty of animals to pet.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — If you're still looking for affordable family fun around the First Coast this spring break, Tree Hill Nature Center is waiting for you.

The 52-acre property has trees, trails, a museum and a variety of animals to interact with.

“We’ve been here 51 years, and some people have never even heard of us," Educational Coordinator Greta Combs said. “The kids love the goats, and we have a turtle touch tank inside, and the kids just love coming, being able to touch these turtles, and they enjoy seeing them swim under the water and how they move."

The center has been around for decades but recently partnered with Rattle Snake Conservancy to bring a new exhibit.

"We're one of two places in Jacksonville now that you can see venomous snakes," Combs said.

Combs says the best part is it costs less than $20 to bring the whole family for the day.

“Our main goal is to have a low-cost fee. We don’t want price to be something that hinders someone from getting outside and enjoying a safe space to interact with some animals," Combs said.

Admission Prices:

Adult: $5

Child (3-17) : $3

Seniors, College, Military, Teachers: $4