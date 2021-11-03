Renderings show 'Most Instagrammed Restaurant In America' coming to Jacksonville

Founded in Las Vegas in 2009, there are 15 locations in the United States and four overseas.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Renderings have been released for a 'sweet' new tenant at the former Brio Tuscan Grille at the St. Johns Town Center.

The Sugar Factory, known for its celebrity sightings and Instagram-worthy desserts, is planning to move into the location at 4910 Big Island Drive.

Brio Tuscan Grille closed in February 2020 after a seven-year run.

The restaurant is home to $99 “King Kong” sundaes, $40 candy-colored cocktails, and decadent milkshakes.

It's been called the 'The Most Instagrammed Restaurant In America' by INSIDER.

Founded in Las Vegas in 2009, there are 15 locations in the United States and four overseas. With locations in Miami, Tampa and Orlando, the Jacksonville location will be the chain's fourth in Florida.

Sugar Factory also offers savory dishes such as pasta, steaks and burgers.