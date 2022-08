"Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes Sheriff Michelle Cook on Facebook.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Several goats escaped their enclosure Tuesday. We suppose you could call them baaaaad to the bone.

Some Clay County deputies helped wrangle the goats on the side of Blanding Boulevard and were able to bring them to safety.

"Thank you for the speedy response guys," writes Sheriff Michelle Cook on Facebook. "No goats were harmed and they were placed safely in a field for holding.”