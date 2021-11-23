Pete's Bar Thanksgiving Day celebration returns to Neptune Beach

Last year, COVID-19 forced the legendary watering hole to cancel its Thanksgiving event. This year is a different story.

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — It's a tradition like none other.

For almost 40 years, hundreds of people have packed the streets on Thanksgiving morning in Neptune Beach for the annual 'Pete's Thanksgiving Celebration'.

"Pete's Bar Thanksgiving is ON!!!," posted Pete's on Facebook. "See you next Thursday from 9am-1pm, cash only, can't wait to see you all!"

The event started out small several years ago with a small group of a few friends on Thanksgiving, and each year it's grown to include locals and even those from out of state.

The party also gives local businesses a financial boost ahead of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.