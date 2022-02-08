Pete Davidson reportedly has candle with Kim Kardashian's face made by Jacksonville small business

"Well, my life took an unexpected turn today," posted Bobby Kelley on Facebook Tuesday morning.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — (The video above is from 2018)

We are living in strange times. Strange times indeed.

Nothing is more exemplary of that than the puzzling yet captivating relationship between Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.

The unlikely pair has been at the center of celebrity gossip ever since their stint on Saturday Night Live where they shared a kiss, and then were pictured days later holding hands.

Now it appears the unlikely couple have made their relationship official, with Davidson making a reference to 'his girlfriend' during an interview with People Magazine earlier this week.

Ellen Durney of BuzzFeed News pointed out that during the interview, Davidson appeared to have a Kardashian inspired prayer candle sitting on his nightstand.

"Pete has a Kim K prayer candle on his dresser and if that’s not love…then we’re not sure what is," she writes.

That candle? Well, it was allegedly made by none other than BOBBYK boutique in Jacksonville's Springfield neighborhood.

The boutique, owned by Bobby Kelley, sells a wide variety of items including celebrity prayer candles.

"Well my life took an unexpected turn today," posted Kelley on Facebook Tuesday morning with a link to the Buzzfeed News story.

The post was accompanied by comments of praise and congratulations from others.

"That's absolutely amazing," commented Joshua Sizemore.

"Your candle voodoo works!," commented Tiffany Manning.