WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — The world's first Peppa the Pig theme park is coming to Florida's Legoland resort.
Scheduled to open in 2022, the popular children's television character will have its own park separate from the Legoland attractions.
Peppa's park will feature rides and attractions, themed play areas filled with "mud puddles," and live shows.
Children will also have the chance to meet Peppa and her whole family.
