PAWsome! Paw Patrol Live returning to Jacksonville

Paw Patrol Live is returning to Jacksonville Center for the Performing Arts Moran Theater with five show Sept. 2, 3.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — PAW Patrol Live's brand-new production and interactive live stage show is coming to Jacksonville. The production allows members of the audience to join the show helping the pups as honorary members of the pack as they navigate the globe to make it back to Adventure Bay.

"The show will feature stunning visual effects, captivating storytelling and a vibrant musical score that will have guests dancing in their seats and singing along, this staged extravaganza is jam-packed with action and fun for the whole family," a news release from ASM Global states.

Shows take place at 10 a.m., 2 p.m., and 6 p.m. on Sept. 2 and noon and 4 p.m. on Sept. 3.