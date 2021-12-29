Pat Sajak celebrates 40-year anniversary of hosting Wheel of Fortune

The wheel spun for a few years before Pat Sajak and Vanna White became the powerhouse duo that won the hearts of viewers.

"From Hollywood, it's Wheel … of ...Fortune!"

It's been 40 years since Pat Sajak was introduced as the host for Wheel of Fortune, one of the longest-running syndicated game shows in American television, according to a tweet from him.

The show, known for its colorful wheel, elaborate prizes and overall at-home playability, premiered on NBC on Jan. 6, 1975.

The original host of Wheel of Fortune was Chuck Woolery, who hosted the series from its 1975 premiere. The wheel spun for a few years before Sajak and Vanna White became the powerhouse duo who won the hearts of viewers.

When I started hosting “Wheel” (with Susan Stafford) on this date 40 years ago, the top 10 TV shows included “Dallas,” “Three’s Company,” “The Jeffersons” and “The Dukes of Hazzard.” Ronald Reagan was in his 1st year as president. Number 1 song: Olivia Newton-John’s “Physical.” — Pat Sajak (@patsajak) December 28, 2021

"I realize, in terms of style, I haven't changed much," Sajak once told First Coast News. "Is that a good or a bad thing? I guess I developed whatever it is I do, and I kept doing it, and here I am."

White has worn more than 6,500 dresses. None of them twice, and she can't keep them.

The show's producers claim that over 1 million people have auditioned to be contestants, and the show has paid out a total of more than $200 million.