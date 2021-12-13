'The Voice' watch party to support Paris Winningham tonight at the Ritz Theatre

At 7 p.m., the doors will open for a watch party at the Ritz Theatre and Museum, 829 North Davis St., for supporters to gather and cheer on the Navy veteran.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A Jacksonville singer who has been described as having "endless potential" in his career as a singer is performing Monday night on part one of "The Voice" finale!

Paris Winningham's journey on "The Voice" started out with him on Team Legend before switching to Team Shelton mid-season. At 7 p.m., the doors will open for a watch party at the Ritz Theatre and Museum, 829 North Davis St. in Jacksonville, for supporters to gather and cheer on the Navy veteran.

Winningham's repertoire has ranged from The Temptations to Chris Stapleton, and he says he will be singing something "in his wheelhouse" on Monday night's finale.

If you want to help put the "win" in Winningham, you can vote starting tonight on the show's app and online. "The Voice" airs on WTLV NBC12 at 8 p.m.

The watch party, organized by Winningham's cousin Brenda, requires attendees to sign a waiver.

Before the semi-finals, Winningham told First Coast News he credits his Jacksonville vocal coach with helping him make it this far, even though the two have yet to meet in person. Deborah McDuffie, who has worked with artists like Gladys Knight, Aretha Franklin, Luther Vandross and Al Green, says Winningham has what it takes to win the entire competition.