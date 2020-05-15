Orange Park Mall hosts FREE drive-in movie experience throughout May

The Orange Park Mall is hosting "Cinema Under the Stars." This event will continue throughout select days in May.

If you're looking for something fun, free and the perfect social distancing activity you could enjoy with your friends and family, head over to the Orange Park Mall for a free drive-in movie experience.

On Friday, May 18, the Orange Park Mall is hosting its first-ever "Cinema Under the Stars." This event will continue throughout select days in May.

Movies begin at 9 p.m. and even though it's free, it will "cost" one ticket per vehicle. Guests must obtain their ticket through EventBrite ahead of each show.

The showings are listed below:

5/15 Captain America (SOLD OUT)

5/16 Captain Marvel (SOLD OUT)

5/17 Iron Man (SOLD OUT)



5/20 Thor

5/21 The Avengers

5/22 Guardians of the Galaxy 1

5/23 Guardians of the Galaxy 2

5/24 Avengers – Age of Ultron



5/28 Dr. Strange

5/29 Black Panther

5/30 Infinity War

5/31 End Game

Unfortunately, there will be no concession stand, so be sure to bring your own food and non-alcoholic drinks.

Guests must also follow rules, which you can find here.