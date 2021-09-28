O-Ku bringing sushi, rooftop bar to Jacksonville Beach

On the menu, expect sashimi and specialty rolls, with seafood sourced from Tokyo and Hawaii, as well as local fisheries.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Promising a “fresh and innovative take” on traditional Japanese sushi and cuisine – and an ocean view – O-Ku is set to open in Jacksonville Beach early in the New Year.

The restaurant, the seventh for Charleston, S.C.-based O-Ku, will open next to Lynch’s Irish Pub, at 502 First St. N. The modern, two-story building designed by Cronk Dutch Architecture includes a rooftop bar with a view of the Jacksonville Beach Pier and Atlantic Ocean. It’s part of the larger, multi-structure, mixed-use project known as The Gallery, which includes the former J. Johnson Gallery, from the Trevato Development Group.

It represents the first restaurant in Florida from Charleston, S.C.-based Indigo Road Hospitality Group, which operates O-Ku locations in Charleston, Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville and Washington, D.C. as well as seven Oak Steakhouse restaurants in many of the same markets.

"Once we visited Jax Beach, it immediately felt like home for O-Ku," said IRHG founder Steve Palmer in a news release announcing the restaurant. "We are always looking for vibrant coastal communities to plant roots in, and what could be better than fresh sushi among a beautiful beach view?”

On the menu, expect sashimi and specialty rolls, with seafood sourced from Tokyo and Hawaii, as well as local fisheries. In addition to a variety of locally inspired chef’s specials, O-Ku offers Chicken Teriyaki, Coconut Curry, Braised Beef Short Rib, lobster, Wagyu beef and more.

The 4,400-square-foot restaurant with seating for 165 plans to initially open for dinner and cocktails. Lunch is expected to be added in early spring.