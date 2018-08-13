"I Am Going To Kill Someone This Friday" is marketed as a psychological thriller, but I thought it was more of a twisted love letter to Jacksonville with some of your favorite characters.

It featured the Treaty Oak, the Downtown skyline, the bridges, and, oh yeah, the ever-present construction signs.

The movie was presented by the Jacksonville Film Festival as it beings to resurrect itself from a couple of years of inactivity, and the credits read like a who's who of Jacksonville creators.

I think an issue which plagues independent films is that their so-called "independence" is felt. And IAGTKSTF was not exempt from that, including some ISO graininess coupled with some lighting issues. Additionally, some of the more nuanced parts of the plot left me scratching my head and asking myself if they were, well, too nuanced.

But listen, I'm getting my complaints out of the way early because this movie was a good movie.

This isn't a spoiler-free review, but it's not exactly super spoiler-forward either. Just a warning.

It wasn't good for an indie movie and it wasn't good for a movie shot in Jacksonville. The storyline of this film was just good without caveats.

The plot of the film followed Robert Partridge (Thomas Siedle), a truly heinous man, and how his mental decline affected the world around him. Partridge is an ad executive with a wife, Georgette (Traci Newman) and a young son, Bobby (Camson Alevy).

His aggressive narcissistic and masochistic tendencies made his family and the viewer feel as if they were forced on eggshells whenever he came on screen. Partridge is the perfect example of a man who only lives to serve himself. He makes up arbitrary rules that he uses to punish those around him at will, he patronizes his wife and is hot and cold with his son. In some scenes, he seems like a capable father, but during other scenes, you want to reach into the screen and throttle him for being a terrible example.

The portrayal of women around him served as another example of his depravity. Women are used for Partridge to boss around, demean both verbally and sexually, and exert his power over in just about every way imaginable.

Siedle's portrayal of Partridge stole the show, highlighted by a character whose existence is questionable: Mr. Basilicus.

Basilicus (Taurean Royal) served at first as Partridge's work mate, but later as a demented Jiminy Cricket. His presence seemed to always be there, sometimes even when he wasn't physically on screen. He was the slick-dressed devil on Partridge's shoulder who served only to reinforce some of the darker parts of Partridge that were leaking out into his real life.

The trope that this movie nails is the unreliable narrator.

It isn't immediately clear, but as the movie progresses you begin to understand that Basilicus could be a cocaine-fueled manifestation from Partridge's brain that is slowly unraveling. You begin to question whether the personal encounters Partridge has are real or not, whether he saw the goat or not, and whether his stories ring true, was that dog actually barking? Wait, what dog? He is very unpredictable in the way a man on the edge is.

What was predictable (but well done) was Partridge's ticks and the order he followed which is often associated with people who are overly narcissistic and often over-dramatized in people who are depicted as sociopaths. For all his unpredictability you could count on him being unstable, waking up at the same time, following the same routine, even as reality began to slip for both him and the viewer.

The last thing I will touch on, because look, I want you to see this movie and support local creators like Durden Godfrey (writer/director) and Jared Rush (writer/executive producer), is the artful way this movie explores the dark parts of human nature.

That is to say, some characters in this film were completely monstrous and yet you could see parts of yourself in some of them, and that was the scariest part about this film.

"I Am Going To Kill Someone This Friday" was a treat to see not only because it was a fully-fledged film that was made here in Jacksonville but for what it represents for the art community as it moves forward here in the River City.

Go see this film, you won't regret it. Or will you?

"I Am Going To Kill Someone This Friday" debuted on Thursday, August 9 to a sold-out auditorium at the Downtown Jacksonville Library. It is definitely not rated for the kids.

Destiny Johnson is a digital reporter at First Coast News who likes scary movies even though they give her nightmares. You can follow her on Twitter @hello_destiny. She reviews comic books weekly and also runs a Jacksonville true crime podcast called Postmortem.

