Oh, nostalgia! New Kids on the Block, Rick Astley, and Salt-N-Pepa playing in Jacksonville in 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — New Kids on the Block will be bringing the MixTape Tour 2022 to Jacksonville next year.

The concert will take place on July 8th, 2022 at the Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena and features special guests Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue.

The tour will kick off May 10 in Cincinnati and wrap July 23 in Washington, D.C. St. Louis is the fourth stop out of more than 50 shows scheduled across North America.

“We had a blast out on the first MixTape Tour in 2019, and can’t wait to take it to another level with our fans on the MixTape Tour 2022,” Donnie Wahlberg said in a press release. “Just like a mixtape, these shows are going to take audiences through all the emotions. To be able to have Salt-N-Pepa come back and now also have the iconic and legendary Rick Astley & En Vogue join the tour… we could not be more excited. Let’s GO!”

The band's last tour of the same name was in 2019 and grossed $53.2 million, their biggest since reuniting in 2008.