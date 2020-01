JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Nick Cannon's "Wild 'N Out" comedy show is coming to Jacksonville in March.

MTV's hit improv comedy show will make a stop at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on March 3 at 8:30 p.m. Pre-sales have been available since Tuesday morning at 10 a.m.

"Wild 'N Out" is a hip-hop themed improv comedy game show that's aired on MTV since 2005. Notable celebrity guests include Mariah Carey, Shaquille O'Neal, Kevin Hart, Kanye West, Zendaya, T-Paine, Snoop Dogg and more.

For more information on tickets, click here.