JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Hamilton has released its new dates for its Jacksonville performance after the show had to be postponed due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.

Ticket holders received an email Wednesday saying that the new show dates would be Aug. 31, 2021, through Sept. 12, 2021. The show will be held at the Time-Union Center.

The original show dates were scheduled for March 17, 2020, through March 29, 2020. The new dates will correspond with the show's previous dates.

Ticket holders have until May 18 to say that they can not attend the rescheduled date.

