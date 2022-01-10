Love it or hate it, 'Emily in Paris' renewed for two more seasons says Netflix

The Emmy-nominated series became Netflix’s most viewed comedy series of 2020.

Get ready for more fashion, drama and all the Parisian romance you can handle. After a dramatic season 2 finale, the hit Netflix show 'Emily in Paris' is returning with two new seasons.

Netflix confirmed the news Monday in a Facebook post, much to the delight of fans online.

"I love the costume team for this series. They are fantastic. Great cast. I love Sylvie," commented Jessica Mandoki Cook.

"Yay! It is a fun show! My husband even shared a few laughs with me," commented Arie Johnson.

However, not all people are fans of the show, which has received a healthy dose of negative feedback for it's acting and the way it tends to play into French stereotypes.

For those unfamiliar with the show, it revolves around main character Emily, an ambitious marketing executive from Chicago, who unexpectedly lands her dream job in Paris.

Emily's new life in Paris is filled with adventures and surprising challenges as she juggles winning over her work colleagues, making friends and navigating new romances.

The Emmy-nominated series became Netflix’s most viewed comedy series of 2020, reports Netflix.

It stars Lily Collins and is produced by MTV Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.