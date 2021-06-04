List: April is National Poetry Month, here are events in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Each year, April is considered National Poetry Month, a time to celebrate poets and the power of words.
Various events are held annually throughout the month by the Academy of American Poets and other poetry organizations.
This year, St. Johns County Commissioners signed a proclamation honoring National Poetry Month and announced several events coming up.
- Art Studio at St. Augustine Beach - Writers Do Their P.Art - Poets Create Images Art Show. More here.
- All Month Haiku Contest - More info here.
- National Poetry Month at First Friday Art Walk - Located at the Art Studio of Saint Augustine Beach, Cultural Arts Center, St. Johns County Pier from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.. You can meet local poets, enjoy poetry writing activities and browse an old-fashioned book fair featuring local authors during April's First Friday Art Walk.
- Poetry in Motion Film Screenings at Light Box - April 8. Art Box, 137 King Street, St. Augustine Florida. 6:30 pm to 9:30 p.m. Enjoy an evening of spoken word documentaries and poetry videos, curated by filmmaker James Scott, followed by discussion. Meet local authors with books available for purchase.
- Poetry Activities at Airstream Row Artisan Market - April 17. 190 Vilano Road, St. Augustine, Florida. 10 am to 3 pm. Enjoy poetry activities and meet local poets during April's Vilano Beach Artisans Market.
- Ancient City Poets Open Mic - April 25. Outdoor Art Patio at 137 King Street in the San Sebastian Art District. 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm. Experience the spoken word scene at St. Johns County's longest running monthly poetry reading series. Sign up starts at 2:30 pm and emcee Chris Bodor calls up 15 readers beginning at 3:00 pm.
- Ancient City Poets is a community of poetry lovers gathering monthly since 2009. To learn more, visit www.bodor.org