List: April is National Poetry Month, here are events in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Each year, April is considered National Poetry Month, a time to celebrate poets and the power of words.

Various events are held annually throughout the month by the Academy of American Poets and other poetry organizations.

This year, St. Johns County Commissioners signed a proclamation honoring National Poetry Month and announced several events coming up.