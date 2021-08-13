Fall plans collide with delta variant and while it appears to be getting worse, these memes are getting better

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Doctors and nurses across Florida continue to see an increased number of people dealing with COVID-19, the latest data shows. Friday represents the 13th straight day that the state has set a new pandemic high for COVID-related hospitalizations.
While it should be impossible to find any humor in this pandemic, social media is giving people an outlet to smile in the face of tragedy.
Memes are being created by the load every day visualizing how people are saying goodbye to their fall plans due to the delta variant.
Facebook, Twitter and Instagram feeds are loaded with memes of TV and movie characters, athletes, singers and even cartoon characters turning from hero to zero in just two quick pics with the caption "My fall plans - The delta variant."
The number of total hospitalizations with confirmed cases of COVID-19 climbed to 15,441 patients as of Friday, according to the Florida Hospital Association. This is the 13th straight day Florida has set a new pandemic high for COVID-related hospitalizations.