Late musician Tom Petty receives posthumous Ph.D. from the University of Florida

Petty once worked as a groundskeeper at UF as he tried to make it in the music industry.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Nearly two decades after earning a place in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and more than four years after his death, rock icon Tom Petty has been awarded an honorary Ph.D. from the University of Florida.

The school’s Board of Trustees unanimously voted to award Thomas Earl Petty a posthumous doctoral degree in music during a Friday meeting.

Born and raised in Gainesville, Petty once worked as a groundskeeper at UF as he tried to make it in the music industry, but he was never enrolled.

Petty died from an accidental drug overdose back in October 2017.

He reportedly suffered from emphysema, a fractured hip and knee problems that caused him pain, his family said, but he was still committed to touring.

The family said Petty had been prescribed various pain medications for his multitude of issues, including fentanyl patches, and "we feel confident that this was, as the coroner found, an unfortunate accident."

Days after Petty died, the song "I Won't Back Down" was played during a football game as a memorial for the musician at the stadium, the Associated Press reports.