Music

Tim McGraw's 'Standing Room Only' Tour coming to Jacksonville

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 4.
Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP
Tim McGraw performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Sunday, June 11, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The First Coast is going to be the first stop on country music artist Tim McGraw's Standing Room Only tour. The Grammy Award-winning singer is set to perform at 7 p.m., March 14, 2024 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. Tickets go on sale August 4 .

According to Live Nation, this tour promises "unparalleled, high energy live shows from McGraw," with "huge production, his biggest hits and songs from his forthcoming 17th studio album Standing Room Only."

"I always want to deliver the best possible concert I can for the fans," the country star said. "We've got some really special plans to make this the biggest and the best tour we've ever done."

