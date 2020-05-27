The Amp box office to reopen, assist patrons with refunds

The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office said it will help patrons get their money back for postponed, rescheduled or canceled events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Patrons who purchased tickets to events at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre that had to be postponed, rescheduled or canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic can soon get refunds.

The Amp announce its box office will reopen Thursday with limited hours to assist with refunds. Those hours will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, with the health and safety of patrons and employees at the forefront, amphitheater staff said.

"Proper social distancing practices will be implemented and personal protection equipment, such as face covering masks and gloves, are encouraged during interactions with the Box Office," the organization said in news release. "Patrons are advised to please follow the standard guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention."

If you bought tickets at either the St. Augustine Amphitheatre of Ponte Vedra Concert Hall box office locations and would like a refund, you may receive one during the venue's limited hours. You will need the tickets in hand, along with proof of purchase and the credit card used to purchase the tickets.

If you paid cash for tickets, reimbursements will be made in the form of a check and can take up to four weeks to process, the venue said.

The Amp will also have ticket sales for future shows at both the amphitheater and the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall available during its limited hours.

Anyone who bought tickets online through Ticketmaster should follow Ticketmaster's COVID-19 refund guidelines on its website, The Amp said.