Sirius XM celebrates Black History Month with 3 channels celebrating music pioneers

Through the month of February, Sirius XM will offer channels dedicated to Aretha Franklin, Miles Davis and Motown.

NEW YORK — Sirius XM radio is celebrating Black History Month with three new channels this month dedicated to music that each helped define American pop culture.

On Friday, the satellite radio company launched three channels dedicated to jazz legend Miles Davis, the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin and Motown: The Sound of Young America.

The Motown Channel will be in the Hip-Hop/R&B section on the Sirius XM app. The channel will also be available on Soul Town from Feb. 21 - Feb. 27. The channel will celebrate the company founded by Berry Gordy in 1959 out of a small home in Detroit appropriately named Hitsville.

Motown is known for its legendary lineup of artists in the 1960's and 70's that includes the Temptations, who are celebrating their 60th anniversary, the Supremes, Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, Smokey Robinson & the Miracles, the Jackson 5, the Four Tops, Glady Knight & the Pips, the Commodores, and Mary Wells.

Motown continued to churn out artists well into the 80's, 90's and beyond with Boyz II Men, Rick James, Erykah Badu and the Dazz Band.

The company is also known for the 'Motown Sound,' a distinctive type of soul music perfected by the legendary writer/producer team of Holland-Dozier-Holland and brought to life the Motown's house band the Funk Brothers.

The Aretha Franklin Channel will also be available in the Hip Hop/R&B section on the Sirius XM app. The channel will also be available on Ch. 104 from Feb. 14 - Feb. 20. The channel will celebrate the Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin and those influenced by her iconic voice.

Often cited as one of the greatest singers of all-time, Aretha Franklin's soulful gospel-inspired voice is behind some of the most iconic soul songs in history. After developing her talent in her father's Detroit church and several years of modest success, Franklin signed with producer Jerry Wexler's Atlantic Records and recorded a string of iconic hits including "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)," "(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman" and her most famous anthem "Respect."

Among other classic Aretha Franklin songs are "Chain of Fools," "Think," "Something That He Can Feel," "Spanish Harlem" and "Angel," a ballad famously written by her sister Carolyn.

Franklin would go on to perform at the Super Bowl, the Kennedy Center Honors, in front of Pope Francis and at the inauguration of President Barack Obama.

The Miles Davis Channel will be in the Jazz/Standards section of the Sirius XM app. The channel will also be available on Real Jazz from Feb. 14 - Feb. 20. The channel pays homage to the Prince of Darkness who became one of the acclaimed artists in the Jazz era.

Davis was a Julliard-trained musician who helped popularize several different forms of jazz including bebop, cool jazz and hard bop. The eight-time Grammy winning trumpeter released more than 50 albums between the 1950's and 1990's. Part of Davis' trademark sound came from his use of a mute while removing the stern.

In addition to celebrating the huge discography of Davis, the channel will also feature tributes and band members who played with Davis serving as hosts.