Seawalk Music Festival taking place this weekend in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — What is set to be the largest event in Jacksonville Beach since the COVID-19 pandemic started is happening this weekend, as thousands of visitors are expected to come to the ninth annual Community First Seawalk Music Festival.

The festival usually happens in February, but it was pushed back to June because of COVID-19 concerns. Community First says this year's festival "aims to help North Florida musicians, artists, small businesses and food vendors affected by the pandemic."

The headliner Sunday night will be The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, a rock band made up of Middleburg natives.

The two-day concert is free and open to the public, but there are VIP premium passes available for purchase. Organizers posted Friday that the tickets are almost sold out.

There will also be dozens of local food and art vendors at the Seawalk this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know if you plan on attending:

It will take place at the Seawalk Pavilion, located at 100 1st Ave. N., from 12:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. on Saturday, June 12, and from 1:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 13.

The event will go on rain or shine.

Public parking will be available.

Vendors will offer several food options. Alcohol and non-alcoholic beverages can also be purchased at the festival.

Guests may bring their own chairs, but umbrellas or EZ Up tents are not allowed.