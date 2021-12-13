Legendary rock band the Beach Boys bringing 'good vibrations' to St. Augustine in March

The current iteration of the Beach Boys features founder and longtime frontman Mike Love and longtime member Bruce Johnston.

America's band is coming to the First Coast early next year.

The Beach Boys will perform at the St. Augustine Amphitheatre on March 5, 2022.

The Beach Boys have been active since 1961 and have amassed a catalogue of hits that has become the unofficial soundtrack of summer with songs like 'Surfin' USA' 'Surfer Girl' and 'California Girls.'

The Beach Boys are also known for being among the more innovative bands in pop history with their 1966 album Pet Sounds and the No. 1 smash 'Good Vibrations.'

Though the band has not released an original album since their 2012 reunion album, they remain a popular touring act, playing in both large and many small markets as well.

The current iteration of the Beach Boys includes original frontman Mike Love and longtime member Bruce Johnston.