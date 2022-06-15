Rapper and Tampa-native Doechii named to 2022 XXL Freshman Class

The 22-year-old performed on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" last month to make her national television debut.

TAMPA, Fla. — XXL Magazine announced their annual Freshman Class on Tuesday and the list included Tampa-based rapper Doechii.

Her song "Yucky Blucky Fruitcake" was a popular sound on TikTok and a quick rise to stardom earned her a spot in the 2022 XXL Freshman Class.

XXL Magazine is known to select the top up-and-coming rappers and R&B artists every year to include them in an annual Freshman Class.

Doechii fans can expect upcoming interviews, a cypher and freestyle from the female rapper as every artist in the class are encouraged by XXL Magazine to showcase their talent.

The Tampa native is signed with Top Dawg Entertainment, an iconic music label that has seen artists such as Kendrick Lamar, Isaiah Rashad and SZA sign to it.

The 22-year-old rapper has previously opened up for SZA's concerts and performed at the BET Hip Hop Awards in 2021 with Rashad and Kal Banx and on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" in May.

Doechii currently has more than a million monthly listeners on Spotify and is on the cover of their "Artist to Watch" playlist.

Other hip-hop artists who were included in this year's XXL Freshman Class were Nardo Wick, SoFaygo and Cochise.

There now has been at least one music artist from Florida in the last six of seven XXL Freshman Classes, including the selection of St. Petersburg-native Rod Wave for the 2020 class.