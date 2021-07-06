Michael Bublé returns to touring with Jacksonville concert

The first stop on Bublé's tour will be in Jacksonville's VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Aug. 13.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Grammy-winning artist Michael Bublé, best known for his Christmas music, is returning to tour next month.

The first stop on Bublé's tour will be in Jacksonville on Aug. 13.

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back on the road to entertain my fans live and in person," Bublé said in a release. "When my touring family last performed, we did not know when or if we would ever get the chance to get back on stage."

In a press release, Bublé says while he enjoyed spending time with his family, he believes it is "more important than ever that we can share the music as we all heal from this past year."

You can buy your ticket now by following this link.