Machine Gun Kelly to play full-capacity show at Daily's Place April 23

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is marking the return of full-capacity live music for the first time in more than a year with singer and rapper Machine Gun Kelly playing Daily's Place later this month.

The show is scheduled for April 23 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets to the 5,500-seat open-air venue go on sale to the general public on April 12 at 10 a.m.

The concert takes place one night before UFC 261 at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, which is also welcoming a full-capacity, sold-out crowd. Ticketholders for that event can get early access to the concert, along with VIP and venue presales starting Saturday, April 10 at 10 a.m.

Event organizers say they will employ "a host" of health and safety measures throughout the venue and expect fans to "do their part by staying away if they're feeling unwell."

Mayor Lenny Curry said he is confident the city will emerge as a premiere destination for sports and entertainment.

"Jacksonville is back!" Curry said. "As our community rebounds from the last year, I am excited to see live music return to Downtown Jacksonville."

Machine Gun Kelly has produced a number of platinum hits including "bloody valentine" and "my ex's best friend," which is currently No. 1 on the Alternative charts and No. 10 on the Top 40. He is also an acclaimed actor, starring as Tommy Lee in Netflix's "The Dirt," a biopic based on the band Motley Crue, as well as in Netflix's "Bird Box" and more.