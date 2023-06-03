Lynyrd Skynyrd superfan tour band's iconic sights to honor guitarist who passed away Sunday

Gary Rossington was the last surviving member of the original band that started in Jacksonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A big loss for fans of the Jacksonville-based southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd.

The last living original member, Guitarist Gary Rossington, died last night at the age of 71.

The band has not announced his cause of death.

A few major fans took a tour of all the sites that played a key role in the band's rise to stardom.

"We just have so many memories," said Rocky Spitler as he toured the Van Zant House. "All those memories come back every time we hear the songs."

Every word to every song - Rocky Spitler is the ultimate Lynyrd Skynyrd aficionado.

He and his wife Lisa were on vacation in Daytona for bike week and made a special trip to Jacksonville to see where his favorite band started making music after learning that guitarist Gary Rossington had died.

"I read it late last night, and I decided, 'We have to come here today.' We made the trip," said Spitler.

The Spitlers went to the dock in Clay County where the band frequently practiced, the cemetery where several members are buried, and the baseball field near Hyde Park Elementary where they all met.

But, the ultimate highlight, was the Van Zant House itself on Jacksonville's westside.

"Today [Monday] is the first day they are all together, and I am standing in Ronnie Van Zant's house," said Spitler. "It's just awesome."

Not only did they get see the home from the outside, they were fortunate enough to run into another fan, Holly, who regularly cleans the rental house after guests check out.

"They know I'm here," said Holly. "Taking care of their stuff for them."

She let them in for a look around, forever changing the way Spitler hears the songs he's been listening to for 50 years, and honoring a rock and roll legend along the way.

"I put the exclamation point on my fanhood, whatever you want to call it," said Spitler. "This did it. This is the exclamation point."