Luke Bryan returning to Jacksonville in October

Country music superstar Luke Bryan is making a return to Jacksonville with his "Raised Up Right" tour.

The five-time Entertainer of the Year award winner will wrap up the tour with a performance at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena on Oct. 28, along with special guests Riley Green and DJ Rock.

"My favorite place to be is on stage performing to country music fans," Bryan said in a news release announcing the tour. "So thankful every night when I walk out on that stage and know you are there to have a blast along beside me. It never gets old!"

The tour takes its name from the chorus of Bryan's current single "Up," which is the sixth single from his No. 1 debuting "Born Here Live Here Die Here" album.

Can't wait until October? Fans venturing out to Las Vegas in February can see Bryan in concert for his first-ever headlining residency at the Theatre at Resorts World Las Vegas, launching Friday, Feb. 11, with nine concerts planned that month. For tickets, click here.