John Legend, The Killers, A Day to Remember announce shows at St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Award-winning singer-songwriter John Legend is one of three artists to announce shows at the St. Augustine Amphiteatre Monday, with tickets going on sale Friday.

John Legend

Legend's "Bigger Love Tour" with special guest Kirby will play at the Amp on Saturday, Oct. 9, after the tour, originally scheduled for 2020, was canceled in May.

Legend, one of only 16 artists to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony over the course of his career and the first Black man to earn an EGOT, is currently a judge on season 17 of "The Voice" on NBC. In total, he has won 11 Grammys, one Academy Award, one Emmy and one Tony, as well as a Golden Globe Award.

Tickets for John Legend will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Amp box office and online at ticketmaster.com. All tickets for the venue are digital, and range from $74 to $157.

The Killers

"Mr. Brightside" band The Killers have added a stop on their "Imploding the Mirage Tour" on Friday, Oct. 1, at the Amp.

Since the release of their 2004 debut album "Hot Fuss," The Killers have sold 28 million albums, headlined stadiums and festivals around the world and won dozens of global accolades. The band's sixth album "Imploding the Mirage" is described as "the light after the dark; the overcoming of sadness and moving into celebration. It’s a record about eternal love, perseverance through hard times, and the strength gained from friendships and familial bonds whilst weathering a storm."

The Killers' seventh album "Pressure Machine" drops Aug. 13.

Tickets for The Killers go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Amp box office and online at ticketmaster.com. Cost ranges from $52 to $124.

A Day To Remember

Florida-based metalcore band A Day to Remember, along with special guests Asking Alexandria and Point North, will play at the Amp on Saturday, Nov. 6.

Hailing from Ocala, A Day to Remember emerged in 2003 with a sound drawing from emo, pop-punk, hardcore and heavy metal.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at the Amp box office and online at ticketmaster.com. Cost ranges from $29.50 to $62.50.

Jim Messina

Also announced Monday, singer-songwriter Jim Messina will perform at Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Friday, Oct. 15.

Messina's legacy spans five decades, including performing with three "super groups" and as a vibrant solo artist. He joined Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Buffalo Springfield, forming Country Rock-genre-defining band Poco in 1968 after Buffalo Springfield disbanded. He also collaborated with Kenny Loggins, releasing eight hit albums over seven years.