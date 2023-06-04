Jax River Jams free concert series returns to Jacksonville

In addition to national headliners, the concert series will feature local and regional openers along with local food and business vendors.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville's favorite free four-week concert series is back! Jax River Jams presented by Vystar Credit Union kicks off on Thursday, April 6.

The multi-genre concerts will be held at the Riverfront Plaza, where the Jacksonville Landing used to be located.

Jax River Jams will begin on Thursday and continue each Thursday of the month, ending on April 27.

The music begins at 5:30 p.m. and the headliner will go on at 8:30 p.m.

Headliners:

April 7: Cold War Kids

April 13: Shaggy

April 20: Grouplove

April 27: Chris Lane

In addition to national headliners, the concert series will feature local and regional openers along with local food and business vendors.

Officials say they hope this initiative will encourage people to visit Downtown Jacksonville while enjoying a safe and entertaining environment.

“We were thrilled to have so many people join us for Jax River Jams last year and look forward to another exciting lineup of artists,” said VyStar President/CEO Brian Wolfburg. “This concert series brings much-needed energy to Downtown Jacksonville and helps us support our local small business community. We can’t wait to see you there.”

Concert attendees are encouraged to bring chairs and picnic blankets.