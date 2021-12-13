Jacksonville soul singer takes the stage in 'The Voice' finale

Paris Winningham dedicated one of his two finale songs, Me and Mrs. Jones, to his father.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville’s very own Paris Winningham took the stage for "The Voice" finale Monday night.

The Navy veteran is one of five left in the competition and is hoping to bring the trophy back home to the First Coast.

“It’s like a fairytale come true, but one that is so well deserved," Brenda Frinks, Paris' cousin and manager said. “He has so much joy about the community of Jacksonville, that it just kind of wraps me and gets other people involved.”

Frinks put together a watch party for Paris fans at the Ritz Theatre and Museum.

However, the support for Paris goes beyond Florida.

“We're just so excited for him, and we are just supporting him totally," Dorothy Winningham, Paris Winningham's mother said.

Growing up in Virginia, his father Larry Winningham says Paris was always singing.

"My water bill was high because of [Paris] singing in the shower," he explained. "And I used to have to knock on the wall to get him to turn the water off and get out, because he was singing so long."

Paris' parents say he also stole the spotlight during church choir performances.

Now, he is taking a global stage on NBC’s "The Voice".

Paris dedicated one of his two finale songs, Billy Paul's 'Me and Mrs. Jones,' to his father.

“I remember just seeing how much he loved the song, and I love seeing my dad's passion for music. And just sitting there listening to him sing along, and it's very distinctive," he described.

Ahead of the results, Paris says he already feels accomplished.

“Regardless of what happens, regardless to, you know, taking the top or not taking the top, I'm happy. I'm content," he said. "And I'm just grateful that God has blessed me with this opportunity.“

If you want to help put the "win" in Winningham, you can vote starting tonight on the show's app or online. You have until 7:00 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The results will be announced live starting at 9:00 p.m. on NBC12.