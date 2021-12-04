Jacksonville Jazz Festival set for fall 2021

The festival is going back to its roots by moving to the fall. The original festival, held in October 1980, began as the Mayport And All That Jazz Festival.

The Jacksonville Jazz Festival is celebrating its 40th anniversary with fall dates in September and October of 2021.

The festival kicks off with the Jacksonville Jazz Piano Competition presented by Keyboard Connection - The Piano Place on Sept. 29 at the Florida Theatre. The music continues Oct. 1 through 3 with two stages of free live entertainment, the city announced in a news release Monday.

Last year, the city moved the festival to a virtual format due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Jacksonville says it is taking the festival back to its original roots by moving to the fall dates. The original festival, held Oct. 24, 1980, began as the Mayport And All That Jazz Festival.

"The City of Jacksonville appreciates the community's support of the Jacksonville Jazz Festival and is looking forward to groovin' with everyone this fall," the news release says.