Garth Brooks concert event coming to Ocala drive-in theater

The Ocala Drive-In is one of more than 300 theaters nationwide chosen to host the one-night-only event.

OCALA, Fla. — Country legend Garth Brooks' one-nigh-only concert event announced last week is officially coming to Florida.

The Ocala Drive-In theater is one of more than 300 locations screening the concert event across the United States.

The concert will also be shown at the Tiger Drive-In in Tiger, Georgia.

A list of drive-in theaters screening the event can be found here. Tickets for the Ocala location can be purchased for $100 per car or truck starting Friday at this link.

The event's promoters say more locations could be added daily.

The concert was prerecorded exclusively for the event produced by Encore Live. It will be the largest ever one-night show to play at outdoor theaters across the U.S. and Canada, Encore Live said.

The event organizers say the concert will adhere to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, along with state and local public health mandates to keep everyone in attendance safe. The following rules will apply:

Each ticket admits one standard passenger car or truck. (RVs and limousines not permitted.)

All guests must have a seatbelt. No more than six people per vehicle.

No weapons, legal or illegal drugs, or alcohol allowed.

Parking is based on a first-come-first-serve basis. The show is expected to be full. Please arrive early. Gates typically open an hour before showtime. Please check with your local theater for gate times.

Theater staff reserves the right to move cars as needed.

Guests must follow theater speed limits, cones and marked lanes.

Advertised start time is approximate. Show will begin as soon as the sun goes down.

Sound will be broadcast through FM radio. Please see local theater for details.

Headlights must be turned off when facing the screen.

Guests must adhere to all theater rules and policies as well as state and local laws.

Encore Live says guests and staff will also adhere to current CDC and state and local guidelines regarding social distancing as it pertains to the following in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19:

Vehicle spacing

Entering/exiting your vehicle

Window guidelines

PPE for staff

Contactless payment and ticketing systems

Restroom management, guidelines and procedures

The shows will go on rain or shine, and no refunds will be issued. Severe weather may create an exception for a rescheduled date, Encore Live says.

“I am so excited to get to play again. I have missed it so much and want to get back to it,” Garth Brooks said in a statement. “This drive-in concert allows us all to get back to playing live music without the uncertainty of what would be the result to us as a community. This is old school, new school, and perfect for the time we are in.”

"You know, the cool thing is. Drive-ins aren't like they were when we were kids," Brooks told GMA Thursday. "Now, you just tune right into your own car radio, so you can blast it and blare it as loud as you want."