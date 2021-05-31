Father of Kamiyah Mobley releases music video prominently featuring daughter

The music video for the song dramatizes Craig Aiken's arrest as well as him facing false accusations of being involved with Kamiyah's abduction.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Craig Aiken, a Jacksonville rapper and father of kidnapping survivor Kamiyah Mobley, wrote a song and starred in a video featuring his daughter.

On July 10, 1998, Kamiyah Mobley was abducted only eight hours after her birth from a Jacksonville hospital.

In 2017, 18 years after her abduction, Mobley's story made national headlines when she was found alive, thanks in part to a computer-generated image that helped identify her. She was living in South Carolina under the name Alexis Manigo with Gloria Williams, the woman who kidnapped her from the hospital nearly two decades earlier.

Williams, who raised Mobley as one of her own children, later pleaded guilty to the abduction.

The song, titled Self Therapy, is performed by Tommy Go Krazy.

The music video for the song dramatizes Aiken's arrest as well as him facing false accusations of being involved with Kamiyah's abduction. Kamiyah herself is also prominently featured in the video.

The Kamiyah Mobley case was featured in a 2020 movie on the Lifetime Network called 'Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story.'

You can watch the video below.