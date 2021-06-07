'Do you remember?': Earth, Wind & Fire coming to St. Augustine Amphitheater

In 2020, Earth, Wind & Fire marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Augustine Amphitheatre announced Monday that the legendary music group Earth, Wind & Fire will take the stage later this year.

Founded in the 1970s, the iconic band helped to create its own style of 'pop' music that was inspired by jazz, R&B, blues, soul and toe-tapping rock.

“We were basically jazz musicians, we played soul, funk, gospel, blues, jazz, rock and dance music…which somehow ended up becoming pop," explained Maurice White on EWF's website. "We were coming out of a decade of experimentation, mind expansion and cosmic awareness. I wanted our music to convey messages of universal love and harmony..."

In 2020, Earth, Wind & Fire marked a year-long celebration of their 50th anniversary in entertainment.

The Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery also recently awarded Earth, Wind & Fire with its Portrait of a Nation Prize.

Tickets for the Oct. 14 show will go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. at The St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office and online at Ticketmaster.com.