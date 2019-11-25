Get ready to 'listen to the music' when The Doobie Brothers make a stop at Daily’s Place as part of their 50th Anniversary Tour next year.

The show will be on Friday, June 12, 2020. The dates were added in response to overwhelming fan excitement following the band’s announcement that Michael McDonald will be joining the group on a North American tour.

Fans who attend the tour can expect to hear a wide range of the band’s hit songs, including “Listen To The Music,” “Takin’ It To The Streets,” “Long Train Running,” “Black Water,” and much more!

The Doobie Brothers’ collection of timeless hits will once again be played by the artists who wrote them, providing fans the rare opportunity to see these Rock and Roll legends performing their full catalog of songs on stage.

Tickets go on sale to the general public right here beginning Dec. 6 at 10 a.m.

Jaguars Season Ticket and Daily’s Rewards Members will have access to presale tickets on Thursday, December 5 between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.