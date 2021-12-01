Country star Keith Urban coming to Jacksonville next summer

Keith Urban will play two shows at Daily's Place on August 4 and August 5 during his The Speed of Now World Tour.

Country music star Keith Urban will play two shows in Jacksonville next summer as part of his The Speed of Now World Tour.

The shows will be at Daily's Place on Aug. 4 and Aug. 5, 2022.

In addition to Urban, singer Ingrid Andress will be a special guest at the show.

According to Daily's Place, tickets go on sale beginning Dec. 10 at 10 a.m. Ticket prices range between $60-$90.

Keith Urban is a Grammy winning country artist from Australia. His latest album, The Speed of Now Part 1, was released in 2020 and peaked at Number 7 on the Billboard album charts.