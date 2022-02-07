x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Music

List: Concerts coming to venues across First Coast

Here is a list of some of the biggest musical acts performing at major venues, festivals and other events across Jacksonville, St. Augustine and more.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Note: The video above is from July 2021.)

The Bold City is known for bringing bold musical acts to the many venues in town and in the surrounding areas.

Here is a list of some of the biggest musical acts performing at major venues, festivals and other events across Jacksonville, St. Augustine and more. You can find links to purchase tickets along with details for each performance.

March

Saturday, March 5:

Tuesday, March 8:

  • Kelsea Ballerini
  • The Players Military Appreciation Day concert
  • TPC Sawgrass
  • Tickets for Tuesday at The Players already include access to the Military Appreciation Day ceremony and concert. They can be purchased at THEPLAYERS.com/tickets.
Credit: The Players
Kelsea Ballerini will play at The Players Military Appreciation Day concert, Tuesday, March 8.

Friday, March 25:

Saturday, March 26:

Sunday, March 27:

Thursday, March 31:

  • Nelly & DJ BG
  • Clay County Fair
  • For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

April 

Friday, April 1:

  • PaperCutt, Quiet Riot & Warrant
  • Clay County Fair 
  • For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Saturday, April 2:

  • Brian Congdon, Colton Chapman, Deana Carter, Lorrie Morgan
  • Clay County Fair 
  • For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Monday, April 4:

  • Split Tone & Sublime with Rome
  • Clay County Fair 
  • For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Tuesday, April 5:

  • Walker Montgomery, Kameron Marlowe, & Jameson Rodgers
  • Clay County Fair 
  • For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Wednesday, April 6:

  • Shenandoah (2pm show for Senior Day)
  • Clay County Fair 
  • For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
  • New Edition, with special guests Charlie Wilson and Jodeci
  • The Culture Tour
  • VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Thursday, April 7:

  • Rock Band Spin Doctors, Southern Rock Band Sister Hazel 
  • Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)
  • Free event! More information here.

Monday, April 11:

Thursday, April 14:

  • Boyz II Men
  • Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)
  • Free event! More information here.

Tuesday, April 19:

Wednesday, April 20:

Thursday, April 21:

  • Carly Pearce 
  • Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)
  • Free event! More information here.

Wednesday, April 27:

Thursday, April 28:

  • Indie rock band Manchester Orchestra
  • Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)
  • Free event! More information here.

RELATED: Jax River Jams free concert series returns to Jacksonville in April

May

Thursday, May 5:

  • Tim McGraw with opening acts Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis
  • McGraw Tour 2022
  • Daily's Place
  • Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Friday, May 6:

Saturday, May 7:

  • The Offspring with special guest Radkey
  • Let The Bad Times Roll Tour
  • Daily's Place
  • Tickets on sale Friday, March 4 at dailysplace.com.

Sunday, May 8:

Thursday, May 12:

Sunday, May 15:

Wednesday, May 18: 

  • The Lumineers with special guest Caamp
  • Brightside World Tour 2022
  • Daily's Place
  • Tickets on sale now at dailysplace.com.

Friday, May 20:

  • Sting, with special guest Joe Sumner
  • My Songs Tour
  • Daily's Place
  • Tickets on sale now at dailysplace.com.

June

Saturday, June 4:

  • Brooks & Dunn, with special guests Gabby Barrett and King Calaway
  • Reboot 2022 Tour
  • VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 via Ticketmaster.

Monday, June 6:

Tuesday, June 7:

RELATED: Dave Matthews Band announces two-night stop at Daily’s Place

Sunday, June 26:

  • Train, with very special guests Jewel and Blues Traveler
  • "AM Gold" Tour
  • Tickets are on sale now at dailysplace.com.

July

Saturday, July 2:

  • Def Leppard and Motley Crue, with special guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
  • The Stadium Tour
  • TIAA Bank Field
  • Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Friday, July 8:

  • New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue
  • MixTape Tour 2022
  • VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

RELATED: Oh, nostalgia! New Kids on the Block, Rick Astley, and Salt-N-Pepa playing in Jacksonville in 2022

October

Thursday, Oct. 13:

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Monday, Oct. 17:

  • "Weird Al" Yankovic
  • The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour
  • Thrasher-Horne Center
  • Tickets on sale now via Thrasher-Horne Center Box Office.

Friday, Oct. 21:

  • Greta van Fleet, with special guests Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands
  • Dreams in Gold Tour 2022
  • VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
  • Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 via Ticketmaster.

Friday, Oct. 28:

  • Luke Bryan, along with special guests Riley Green and DJ Rock
  • "Raised Up Right" Tour
  • Daily's Place
  • Tickets on sale now at LukeBryan.com

RELATED: Luke Bryan returning to Jacksonville in October

For more information on other entertainers coming to the area, visit the following links:

In Other News

Luke Bryan returning to Jacksonville in October