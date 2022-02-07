List: Concerts coming to venues across First Coast

Here is a list of some of the biggest musical acts performing at major venues, festivals and other events across Jacksonville, St. Augustine and more.

The Bold City is known for bringing bold musical acts to the many venues in town and in the surrounding areas.

Here is a list of some of the biggest musical acts performing at major venues, festivals and other events across Jacksonville, St. Augustine and more. You can find links to purchase tickets along with details for each performance.

March

Saturday, March 5:

Dababy, Moneybagg Yo & Boosie, with special guests Liekbaby, Trina, Tokyo Jetz and Kamillion

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tickets on sale now at dailysplace.com.

The Beach Boys

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Tuesday, March 8:

Kelsea Ballerini

The Players Military Appreciation Day concert

TPC Sawgrass

Tickets for Tuesday at The Players already include access to the Military Appreciation Day ceremony and concert. They can be purchased at THEPLAYERS.com/tickets.

Friday, March 25:

Widespread Panic

A Food Drive Event

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale now via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Saturday, March 26:

Widespread Panic

A Food Drive Event

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale now via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Sunday, March 27:

Widespread Panic

A Food Drive Event

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale now via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Thursday, March 31:

Nelly & DJ BG

Clay County Fair

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

April

Friday, April 1:

PaperCutt, Quiet Riot & Warrant

Clay County Fair

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Saturday, April 2:

Brian Congdon, Colton Chapman, Deana Carter, Lorrie Morgan

Clay County Fair

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Monday, April 4:

Split Tone & Sublime with Rome

Clay County Fair

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Tuesday, April 5:

Walker Montgomery, Kameron Marlowe, & Jameson Rodgers

Clay County Fair

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

Wednesday, April 6:

Shenandoah (2pm show for Senior Day)

Clay County Fair

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

New Edition, with special guests Charlie Wilson and Jodeci

The Culture Tour

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Thursday, April 7:

Rock Band Spin Doctors, Southern Rock Band Sister Hazel

Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)

Free event! More information here.

Monday, April 11:

Ben Folds

In Actual Person Live For Real Tour

Thrasher-Horne Center

Tickets on sale now via Thrasher-Horne Center Box Office.

Thursday, April 14:

Boyz II Men

Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)

Free event! More information here.

Tuesday, April 19:

Beartooth, with special guests Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada and ERRA

The Below Tour Part 2

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale now via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Wednesday, April 20:

Don Felder

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tickets on sale now via Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office.

Thursday, April 21:

Carly Pearce

Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)

Free event! More information here.

Wednesday, April 27:

Aaron Lewis

Frayed at Both Ends, the Acoustic Tour

Thrasher-Horne Center

Tickets on sale now via Thrasher-Horne Center Box Office.

Thursday, April 28:

Indie rock band Manchester Orchestra

Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)

Free event! More information here.

May

Thursday, May 5:

Tim McGraw with opening acts Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis

McGraw Tour 2022

Daily's Place

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Friday, May 6:

Erykah Badu & Friends

Daily's Place

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Saturday, May 7:

The Offspring with special guest Radkey

Let The Bad Times Roll Tour

Daily's Place

Tickets on sale Friday, March 4 at dailysplace.com.

Sunday, May 8:

John Fogerty

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Thursday, May 12:

The Oak Ridge Boys

Front Porch Singin' Tour 2022

Thrasher-Horne Center

Tickets on sale now via Thrasher-Horne Center Box Office.

Sunday, May 15:

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP

Ponte Vedra Concert Hall

Tickets on sale now via Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office.

Wednesday, May 18:

The Lumineers with special guest Caamp

Brightside World Tour 2022

Daily's Place

Tickets on sale now at dailysplace.com.

Friday, May 20:

Sting, with special guest Joe Sumner

My Songs Tour

Daily's Place

Tickets on sale now at dailysplace.com.

June

Saturday, June 4:

Brooks & Dunn, with special guests Gabby Barrett and King Calaway

Reboot 2022 Tour

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 via Ticketmaster.

Monday, June 6:

Dave Matthews Band

Daily's Place

Tickets are on sale now.

Tuesday, June 7:

Dave Matthews Band

Daily's Place

Tickets are on sale now.

Sunday, June 26:

Train, with very special guests Jewel and Blues Traveler

"AM Gold" Tour

Tickets are on sale now at dailysplace.com.

July

Saturday, July 2:

Def Leppard and Motley Crue, with special guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts

The Stadium Tour

TIAA Bank Field

Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

Friday, July 8:

New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue

MixTape Tour 2022

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.

October

Thursday, Oct. 13:

Chris Stapleton

"All-American Road Show"

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Saturday, Oct. 15:

Trace Adkins with special guest Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry

"The Way I Wanna Go" Tour

St. Augustine Amphitheatre

Tickets on sale now via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.

Monday, Oct. 17:

"Weird Al" Yankovic

The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour

Thrasher-Horne Center

Tickets on sale now via Thrasher-Horne Center Box Office.

Friday, Oct. 21:

Greta van Fleet, with special guests Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands

Dreams in Gold Tour 2022

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 via Ticketmaster.

Friday, Oct. 28:

Luke Bryan, along with special guests Riley Green and DJ Rock

"Raised Up Right" Tour

Daily's Place

Tickets on sale now at LukeBryan.com