List: Concerts coming to venues across First Coast

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — (Note: The video above is from July 2021.)
The Bold City is known for bringing bold musical acts to the many venues in town and in the surrounding areas.
Here is a list of some of the biggest musical acts performing at major venues, festivals and other events across Jacksonville, St. Augustine and more. You can find links to purchase tickets along with details for each performance.
March
Saturday, March 5:
- Dababy, Moneybagg Yo & Boosie, with special guests Liekbaby, Trina, Tokyo Jetz and Kamillion
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Tickets on sale now at dailysplace.com.
- The Beach Boys
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- Tickets on sale via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.
Tuesday, March 8:
- Kelsea Ballerini
- The Players Military Appreciation Day concert
- TPC Sawgrass
- Tickets for Tuesday at The Players already include access to the Military Appreciation Day ceremony and concert. They can be purchased at THEPLAYERS.com/tickets.
Friday, March 25:
- Widespread Panic
- A Food Drive Event
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- Tickets on sale now via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.
Saturday, March 26:
- Widespread Panic
- A Food Drive Event
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- Tickets on sale now via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.
Sunday, March 27:
- Widespread Panic
- A Food Drive Event
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- Tickets on sale now via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.
Thursday, March 31:
- Nelly & DJ BG
- Clay County Fair
- For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
April
Friday, April 1:
- PaperCutt, Quiet Riot & Warrant
- Clay County Fair
- For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Saturday, April 2:
- Brian Congdon, Colton Chapman, Deana Carter, Lorrie Morgan
- Clay County Fair
- For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Monday, April 4:
- Split Tone & Sublime with Rome
- Clay County Fair
- For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Tuesday, April 5:
- Walker Montgomery, Kameron Marlowe, & Jameson Rodgers
- Clay County Fair
- For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
Wednesday, April 6:
- Shenandoah (2pm show for Senior Day)
- Clay County Fair
- For more information and to buy tickets, click here.
- New Edition, with special guests Charlie Wilson and Jodeci
- The Culture Tour
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Tickets on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Thursday, April 7:
- Rock Band Spin Doctors, Southern Rock Band Sister Hazel
- Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)
- Free event! More information here.
Monday, April 11:
- Ben Folds
- In Actual Person Live For Real Tour
- Thrasher-Horne Center
- Tickets on sale now via Thrasher-Horne Center Box Office.
Thursday, April 14:
- Boyz II Men
- Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)
- Free event! More information here.
Tuesday, April 19:
- Beartooth, with special guests Silverstein, The Devil Wears Prada and ERRA
- The Below Tour Part 2
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- Tickets on sale now via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.
Wednesday, April 20:
- Don Felder
- Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
- Tickets on sale now via Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office.
Thursday, April 21:
- Carly Pearce
- Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)
- Free event! More information here.
Wednesday, April 27:
- Aaron Lewis
- Frayed at Both Ends, the Acoustic Tour
- Thrasher-Horne Center
- Tickets on sale now via Thrasher-Horne Center Box Office.
Thursday, April 28:
- Indie rock band Manchester Orchestra
- Jax River Jams, located at Riverfront Plaza (former Jacksonville Landing site)
- Free event! More information here.
May
Thursday, May 5:
- Tim McGraw with opening acts Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis
- McGraw Tour 2022
- Daily's Place
- Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Friday, May 6:
- Erykah Badu & Friends
- Daily's Place
- Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Saturday, May 7:
- The Offspring with special guest Radkey
- Let The Bad Times Roll Tour
- Daily's Place
- Tickets on sale Friday, March 4 at dailysplace.com.
Sunday, May 8:
- John Fogerty
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- Tickets on sale via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.
Thursday, May 12:
- The Oak Ridge Boys
- Front Porch Singin' Tour 2022
- Thrasher-Horne Center
- Tickets on sale now via Thrasher-Horne Center Box Office.
Sunday, May 15:
- Tommy Emmanuel, CGP
- Ponte Vedra Concert Hall
- Tickets on sale now via Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Box Office.
Wednesday, May 18:
- The Lumineers with special guest Caamp
- Brightside World Tour 2022
- Daily's Place
- Tickets on sale now at dailysplace.com.
Friday, May 20:
- Sting, with special guest Joe Sumner
- My Songs Tour
- Daily's Place
- Tickets on sale now at dailysplace.com.
June
Saturday, June 4:
- Brooks & Dunn, with special guests Gabby Barrett and King Calaway
- Reboot 2022 Tour
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 via Ticketmaster.
Monday, June 6:
- Dave Matthews Band
- Daily's Place
- Tickets are on sale now.
Tuesday, June 7:
- Dave Matthews Band
- Daily's Place
- Tickets are on sale now.
Sunday, June 26:
- Train, with very special guests Jewel and Blues Traveler
- "AM Gold" Tour
- Tickets are on sale now at dailysplace.com.
July
Saturday, July 2:
- Def Leppard and Motley Crue, with special guests Poison and Joan Jett & the Blackhearts
- The Stadium Tour
- TIAA Bank Field
- Tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
Friday, July 8:
- New Kids on the Block, Salt-N-Pepa, Rick Astley and En Vogue
- MixTape Tour 2022
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Tickets on sale now at Ticketmaster.com.
RELATED: Oh, nostalgia! New Kids on the Block, Rick Astley, and Salt-N-Pepa playing in Jacksonville in 2022
October
Thursday, Oct. 13:
- Chris Stapleton
- "All-American Road Show"
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster.
Saturday, Oct. 15:
- Trace Adkins with special guest Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry
- "The Way I Wanna Go" Tour
- St. Augustine Amphitheatre
- Tickets on sale now via St. Augustine Amphitheatre Box Office.
Monday, Oct. 17:
- "Weird Al" Yankovic
- The Unfortunate Return of the Ridiculously Self-Indulgent, Ill-Advised Vanity Tour
- Thrasher-Horne Center
- Tickets on sale now via Thrasher-Horne Center Box Office.
Friday, Oct. 21:
- Greta van Fleet, with special guests Durand Jones & the Indications and Crown Lands
- Dreams in Gold Tour 2022
- VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
- Tickets go on sale Friday, March 4 via Ticketmaster.
Friday, Oct. 28:
- Luke Bryan, along with special guests Riley Green and DJ Rock
- "Raised Up Right" Tour
- Daily's Place
- Tickets on sale now at LukeBryan.com
For more information on other entertainers coming to the area, visit the following links: