'Come From Away' coming to Times-Union Center

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — This week at the Times-Union Center in Downtown Jacksonville, you have the chance to see an award-winning musical performance and help those in our community suffering challenging times.

The FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville presents "Come From Away." The musical tells the stories of 7,000 people who could not fly home after Sept. 11, 2001, and the community in Newfoundland that took them in.

"The show takes place in the days following 9/11, when the American airspace was closed, and 7,000 people on around 38 planes were diverted to some towns in Newfoundland, Canada," said Christine Toy Johnson, who plays Diane and others in the First National/North American Tour. "And the people in Newfoundland took in all of these strangers ... and really helped them navigate those first terrifying days when nobody knew what was happening."

Each of the cast members plays multiple characters, composites based on real-life people. The writers conducted hundreds of interviews with people who were in the town of Gander at the time to create the musical.

"It really gives an additional lens through which to see this time period when when our better angels came out and and the people of Newfoundland demonstrated how their intentional kindness and compassion and generosity really had this power to help heal people," Johnson said.

One of the stories told is Hannah O'Rourke, who was from New York and whose son was a firefighter. She became very close friends with a woman from Gander named Beulah, and their friendship continues to this day, Johnson said.

"We've had this amazing experience of getting to meet all of the people who the main characters on based on," Johnson said. "And so they've traveled to see us at different openings of the tour and we've become very close friends."

In keeping with the show's theme of taking care of each other, the FSCJ Artist Series Broadway in Jacksonville and "Come From Away" have partnered with the American Red Cross to give audience members the opportunity to help people in our community going through unexpected emergencies.

"While the American Red Cross responded stateside to the terrorist attacks of September 11th, our colleagues from the Canadian Red Cross came to the aid of the passengers portrayed in 'Come From Away,'" a news release says. "By delivering food, shelter and support, the Red Cross did what it does best, delivered hope."

Audiences are invited to make a gift to the American Red Cross to help local families after a disaster. They can also learn more about the American Red Cross at a display in the Times-Union Center lobby during the performances to provide important safety information.

What your gift can do for local families after a disaster:

Provide 10 blankets for comfort: $50

Provide 10 hot meals for nourishment: $100

Provide a family with emergency financial assistance for shelter and urgent needs: $600

The American Red Cross is also offering a discount on select "Come From Away" performances at the Times-Union Center, through a link on their website. Click here to learn more.

"Come From Away" opens Tuesday, Dec. 7 at 7:30 p.m. See below for the full performance schedule:

Tuesday, December 7 at 7:30 p.m.

Wednesday, December 8 at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, December 9 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 10 at 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 at 2 p.m.

Saturday, December 11 at 8 p.m.

Sunday, December 12 at 1:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 12 at 7:00 p.m.