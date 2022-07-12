Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band to kick off tour at Amalie Arena in February

The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since 2017.

TAMPA, Fla. — Get ready to live out the "Glory Days" — Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band are coming to Tampa.

The rock 'n' roll legends are kicking off their 2023 international tour at Amalie Arena on Feb. 1.

The shows will mark Springsteen and The E Street Band's first tour dates since February 2017 and their first in North America since September 2016. The North American leg of the tour will start in Tampa and end with a homecoming show in Newark, New Jersey, before heading to Europe.

Tickets will go on sale starting at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, July 20.

The tour is using Ticketmaster's Verified Fan platform, which fans can register for until July 17. Fans who register will be eligible to receive a unique access code for the sale beginning at 10 a.m. but it is not guaranteed.

If tickets remain after the verified fan sale, they'll go on sale to the general public at 3 p.m. the same day.

Springsteen and The E Street Band's most recent studio album, 2020's "Letter

To You" debuted at No. 1 in 11 countries. It was the band's first time recording live together in decades.